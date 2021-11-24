Advertisement

American Girl founder’s foundation gives $1M for Madison Black Business Hub

Black Business Hub location revealed
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The effort to create a new enterprise center in Madison dedicated to supporting under-served entrepreneurs received a big boost, thanks to the foundation created by American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland.

On Wednesday, the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation announced a gift of $1 million for the Black Business Hub, a proposed 4-story building placed prominently at the corner of Park Street and Hughes Place. The donation equals a full third of the amount the Urban League is trying to raise before breaking ground next month.

“What an inspirational way to head into the Thanksgiving holiday!” Urban League CEO Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., said. “I am more confident now than ever that we will bring this vision to life, and ultimately have an impact on families in our community that will be felt for generations to come.”

Anthony described the hub building and associated accelerator program as a $25,300,000 initiative, adding the community has already rallied behind the idea. He also expressed hope that the Rowland Foundation’s pledge will inspire others to donate to the hub.

