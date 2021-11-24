Another Chill for Thanksgiving & Black Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another chill arrives just in time for Thanksgiving. Luckily, we won’t see much in the way of precipitation until Saturday.

A cold front was moving across the Great Lakes & Midwest Wednesday. SW winds ahead of the front allowed temperatures to climb into the 50s. After the front passes tonight, lows will drop into the lower 30s. Although decreasing cloud cover allows in more sunshine for Thanksgiving Day, afternoon highs will only climb into the mid 30s area-wide. A NW breeze will prevail throughout the day.

A clear night sets in and lows drop into the teens Friday morning. If you’ll be out Black Friday shopping -- bundle up! Wind chill values could be a few degrees cooler with a breeze.

Highs remain in the 30s through the weekend. Models show a clipper system moving by on Saturday. This could deliver snow showers to Wisconsin. As of now, the track & totals are still pending. Sunshine breaks back out by Sunday with highs climbing into the lower 40s Monday & Tuesday. We’ll stay under NW flow for much of next week. This sort of pattern will allow clipper systems to travel our direction. Some models point to another such system moving by Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye out!

