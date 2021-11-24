Advertisement

‘Bucks in 6′ coffee blend honors 2021 NBA champions

Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee launch the Bucks in 6 coffee blend.
Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee launch the Bucks in 6 coffee blend.(Milwaukee Bucks)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of their NBA Championship win this year, the Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee are launching a “Bucks in 6″ blend of coffee.

Plus, it’ll be ready just in time for Black Friday.

The blend will be brewed at Colectivo locations in Wisconsin from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30. It is also available in one-pound bags at all Wisconsin Colectivo cafes, Bucks Pro Shops inside Fiserv Forum and on both groups’ websites. It will also be available at select grocery stores.

Colectivo Vice President of Branding, Marketing, and E-commerce Megan Suardini said they were thrilled to collaborate on this project.

“We look forward to more exciting things to come both on the court and in cafes this season, and appreciate the opportunity to give back to our community in such a creative way,” Suardini said. “Go, Bucks!”

One dollar from every bag sold will benefit The Bucks Foundation, which works to help underserved populations of Wisconsin through financial grants and partnerships with education, health and community groups.

The first 50 people who buy a one-pound bag in Colectivo cafes or any of the Pro Shops will also receive a commemorative poster. There are also multiple editions of the packaging in “Bucks in 6″ designs, which will be released throughout the 2021-22 season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Dane Co. extends mask mandate until 2022.
Dane Co. mask mandate is extended, but there’s a caveat for the fully vaccinated
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
Florida man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Generic image of crash scene
Rock Co. officials identify Beloit man who died after crash
Yesterday, Satch the Labrador decided to #TravelWisconsin.
Dog reunites with family after taking mini-excursion through Wisconsin