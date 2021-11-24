Cash, shoes allegedly stolen from man during meet-up to sell footwear in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was held at gunpoint by three people Monday morning during a meet-up to sell shoes to one of the suspects, according to the Madison Police Department.

The armed robbery occurred around 11:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Independence Lane, officers stated.

The victim said they were supposed to sell shoes to one of the suspects. When the victim arrived to meet them, the buyer and two other people allegedly pointed their guns at him. They also stole shoes and cash from the victim, MPD added.

The police department is still investigating this robbery.

