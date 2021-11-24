Advertisement

High school bands pay tribute to Waukesha South through fight song

(BP Craddock)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school marching bands from around Wisconsin are paying tribute Wednesday to Waukesha South High School following the parade tragedy in the city.

The School District of Waukesha has shared various videos from area high schools, playing the South High School fight song.

The Director of Bands at Oconomowoc High School Jason Gillette shared a video of his group. Gillette is an alumnus of the Waukesha South High School class of 1990.

“From one former Blackshirt to all of you, we’re thinking about you, we’re praying for your families,” Gillette said. “Our OHS band program is with you in song and spirit.”

The Arrowhead Union High School showed their support for Waukesha South students by wearing the school’s colors, black and red, and by learning the school’s fight song.

The Mayville High School band, with music teacher James Cooney, also paid tribute to Waukesha South.

