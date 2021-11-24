Advertisement

Little In The Way Of Travel Concerns

Gusty Winds The Main Concern
Travel Forecast Wednesday
Travel Forecast Wednesday(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Gusty winds return as we head into the busy travel day Wednesday. Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day as a cold front nears from the west. Gusty winds remain and bump temps into the lower 50s.

As the cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday, a passing sprinkle or flurry is possible. Thanksgiving will have early highs into the middle 30s falling through the afternoon. Lingering clouds possible Friday with highs around the freezing mark.

Another weak cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday with an isolated rain or snow shower. Highs by early next week rebound to the lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Thanksgiving Forecast
Breezy And Warm Wednesday
Mild temperatures are expected for the next couple days. Much cooler air will be back in the...
Breezy and Mild Conditions For the Next Couple Days
Freezing High Temps
Cold Night Ahead
Chilly temperatures are expected today, but they will turn milder through the middle of the week.
Cold Today, But Milder Through the Middle of the Week