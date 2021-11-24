Little In The Way Of Travel Concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Gusty winds return as we head into the busy travel day Wednesday. Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day as a cold front nears from the west. Gusty winds remain and bump temps into the lower 50s.

As the cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday, a passing sprinkle or flurry is possible. Thanksgiving will have early highs into the middle 30s falling through the afternoon. Lingering clouds possible Friday with highs around the freezing mark.

Another weak cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday with an isolated rain or snow shower. Highs by early next week rebound to the lower 40s.

