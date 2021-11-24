Madison jewelry store robbed after employee attacked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two masked men attacked an employee and snatched a display case from a jewelry store on Madison’s near east side early Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

In its initial report, MPD stated the strong-armed robbery happened around 1:40 p.m. The pair went into the store around 1:40 p.m. and, after a brief altercation, one of the suspects struck the worker.

Then, they took off with the countertop jewelry display case and headed for a silver sedan that had heavily tinted windows and no license plates, police said. The report did not indicate what items of jewelry may have been in the case at the time.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, where tips leading to an arrest can result in cash rewards of up to $1,000.

