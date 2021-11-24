Advertisement

Madison police lieutenant resigns after being caught engaged in sexual activity in cruiser

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department lieutenant who was caught on video engaged in sexual activity inside a police cruiser has resigned following an internal investigation by the department, MPD announced.

Lt. Reginald Patterson has been on administrative leave for more than three months, after video was posted onto social media on Sept. 16. He submitted his resignation on Wednesday, MPD indicated.

Patterson, who has served with MPD for the past 15 years, also apologized for the incident, police added in a statement announcing his departure.

“The recent actions of Lt. Patterson do not align with the mission of the Madison Police Department,” the statement continued. “We strive to deliver a high degree of service and are committed to performing our work with the highest degree of honesty and integrity.”

MPD’s internal investigation found Patterson violated multiple department policies and determined he should no longer serve with the department. A second investigation, conducted by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, found no criminal action and referred no charges against him.

Wednesday was the first time Madison police released Patterson’s name in connection with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Beloit man enters insanity plea in stabbing attack on Ohio Turnpike
Frank and Betty Daniels celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.
Janesville couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
AAA expects drivers to take to the road despite the rise in gas prices.
AAA projects spike in Thanksgiving travel
Sheriff: Crimes of opportunity can happen day or night