Madison police lieutenant resigns after being caught engaged in sexual activity in cruiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department lieutenant who was caught on video engaged in sexual activity inside a police cruiser has resigned following an internal investigation by the department, MPD announced.

Lt. Reginald Patterson has been on administrative leave for more than three months, after video was posted onto social media on Sept. 16. He submitted his resignation on Wednesday, MPD indicated.

Patterson, who has served with MPD for the past 15 years, also apologized for the incident, police added in a statement announcing his departure.

“The recent actions of Lt. Patterson do not align with the mission of the Madison Police Department,” the statement continued. “We strive to deliver a high degree of service and are committed to performing our work with the highest degree of honesty and integrity.”

MPD’s internal investigation found Patterson violated multiple department policies and determined he should no longer serve with the department. A second investigation, conducted by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, found no criminal action and referred no charges against him.

Wednesday was the first time Madison police released Patterson’s name in connection with the investigation.

