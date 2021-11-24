Advertisement

Madison police: Passenger pulled from SUV right before it was stolen

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A passenger waiting in an SUV while the driver went into a business on Madison’s east side was pulled from the vehicle right before the suspect drove off in it, according to the Madison Police Dept.

According to police, the 2010 Jeep Cherokee was parked in the 4900 block of Commercial Ave. late Wednesday afternoon with the man was sitting in the back seat when the suspect approached.

The suspect opened the door and yanked the victim out before driving off in the SUV, the report stated, adding that the victim’s ankle was injured in the encounter.

The police department’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police did not release a description of the suspect in its report.

