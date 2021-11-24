Meet Elsie, our Pet of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spread the love this holiday season by adopting a lovable pet! NBC15′s Pet of the Week, Elsie, is looking for her furrever home.

Elsie is an incredibly affectionate and playful girl, despite her less than fortunate background. She’s a 3-year-old, mixed breed, southern gal—coming to Madison’s Underdog Pet Rescue from a rural Alabama shelter as a cruelty case.

Pet of the Week: Elsie (Underdog Pet Rescue)

Elsie has been treated for a severe burn and her back, healing nicely ever since. She will likely always have a scar, making her unique.

She is high spirited and loves to be the center of attention, with Underdog Pet Rescue declaring her a “true diva.” Her ideal home would be one where she is the only dog with lots of people to pamper her.

Elsie is highly encouraged by snacks. The more apples you have, the better!

This pup is something Elsie! 🐶👊



Elsie is up for adoption at Underdog Pet Rescue on Madison's Eastside. She's 4 years old, full of love, and loves treats. Visit https://t.co/i5Ge73Ismv to adopt pic.twitter.com/7lYjkcts1a — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) November 24, 2021

If you’d like to meet Elsie, she’ll be attending a meet and greet at Rescue Me thrift shop along with other adoptable pets in Middleton on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Interested in adopting Elsie? You can apply at www.underdogpetrescue.org.

