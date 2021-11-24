Meet Elsie, our Pet of the Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spread the love this holiday season by adopting a lovable pet! NBC15′s Pet of the Week, Elsie, is looking for her furrever home.
Elsie is an incredibly affectionate and playful girl, despite her less than fortunate background. She’s a 3-year-old, mixed breed, southern gal—coming to Madison’s Underdog Pet Rescue from a rural Alabama shelter as a cruelty case.
Elsie has been treated for a severe burn and her back, healing nicely ever since. She will likely always have a scar, making her unique.
She is high spirited and loves to be the center of attention, with Underdog Pet Rescue declaring her a “true diva.” Her ideal home would be one where she is the only dog with lots of people to pamper her.
Elsie is highly encouraged by snacks. The more apples you have, the better!
If you’d like to meet Elsie, she’ll be attending a meet and greet at Rescue Me thrift shop along with other adoptable pets in Middleton on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Interested in adopting Elsie? You can apply at www.underdogpetrescue.org.
