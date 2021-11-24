Advertisement

Middleton Police investigate ‘significant damage’ to area soccer fields

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are looking for any information Wednesday on “significant damage” done to soccer fields in Middleton.

Officers responded to reports of damage to the fields at parks on Airport Road and on County Road Q, according to the Middleton Police Department.

Pictures released by the department show a soccer goal that is knocked to the ground with a crumpled post, as well as what appears to be tire tracks in the grass.

Anyone with information on the damage is encouraged to contact the department at 608-824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit a tip online.

Middleton Police investigate damage to area soccer fields
