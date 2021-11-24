Advertisement

People begin to collect items lost during Waukesha parade tragedy

By Juliana Tornabene and Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who attended the Waukesha Christmas Parade began to pick up the items they lost Tuesday following the tragedy.

The City of Waukesha noted that the police department was working with people to give back their wallet, keys and other items that had personal identification.

Items such as chairs and water bottles, that did not have identifiers, were placed at the Waukesha Parks and Recreation Department.

People can collect the items during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday.

