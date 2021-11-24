People begin to collect items lost during Waukesha parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who attended the Waukesha Christmas Parade began to pick up the items they lost Tuesday following the tragedy.

The City of Waukesha noted that the police department was working with people to give back their wallet, keys and other items that had personal identification.

Items such as chairs and water bottles, that did not have identifiers, were placed at the Waukesha Parks and Recreation Department.

People can collect the items during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the Waukesha Parks and Recreation Department building, items have been gathered from the aftermath of the Christmas parade Sunday night. People can come and collect items left behind in the chaos that unfolded on Main St. pic.twitter.com/uhB1r12jth — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) November 23, 2021

