Advertisement

Rock Co. officials identify Beloit man who died after crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials have identified a Beloit man Tuesday who died after a crash last week.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office states that Harold Peterson, 58, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officials were called around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 18 to the crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Henry Avenue in the City of Beloit.

Authorities took Peterson to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the City of Beloit says initial investigation shows the man likely suffered a medical event before the crash occurred.

The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on Tuesday and additional testing is being conducted.

The Beloit Police Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Madison Police Dept. officers respond to a shots fired call at the Grove Apartments, on Nov....
MPD search for suspect after shots fired near east side apartment complex
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Dane Co. extends mask mandate until 2022.
Dane Co. mask mandate is extended, but there’s a caveat for the fully vaccinated
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
Florida man charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee launch the Bucks in 6 coffee blend.
‘Bucks in 6′ coffee blend honors 2021 NBA champions
Yesterday, Satch the Labrador decided to #TravelWisconsin.
Dog reunites with family after taking mini-excursion through Wisconsin