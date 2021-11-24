Rock Co. officials identify Beloit man who died after crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials have identified a Beloit man Tuesday who died after a crash last week.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office states that Harold Peterson, 58, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officials were called around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 18 to the crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Henry Avenue in the City of Beloit.

Authorities took Peterson to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the City of Beloit says initial investigation shows the man likely suffered a medical event before the crash occurred.

The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on Tuesday and additional testing is being conducted.

The Beloit Police Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this death.

