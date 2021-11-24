Advertisement

Rock Co. officials identify man found dead in house fire

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials have identified the man who was found dead after a house fire last week in Beloit.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office says Bruce Cioni, 72, died as a result of his injuries from the fire, which occurred Friday. Authorities pronounced Cioni dead at the scene.

The medical examiner completed its forensic examination on Saturday and additional testing is still underway.

According to the Beloit Police Department, it investigated the fire around 4:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue after a passerby told them they had seen heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters found the victim at the scene, noting no one else was in the residence at the time.

The fire department is working to determine the cause of the fire.

“We send our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of this man,” the fire department stated.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice-DCI, State Fire Marshall, Beloit Police and Fire Departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department is still investigating this fatal fire.

