Sheriff: Crimes of opportunity can happen day or night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a pair of home break-ins this week, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that such crimes of opportunity can happen day or night and they should lock their doors, even when they are at home.

To drive that point home, they first pointed to an early morning call the Sheriff’s Office received Wednesday in which a 2019 Kia Sorento was stolen from the garage of a home on Wolf Hollow Road, in the Village of Windsor. In that case, the suspects entered through an open garage door and made off with the victim’s purse.

The other burglary cited in the Sheriff’s Office’s statement seemed to have occurred in broad daylight, again in the Village of Windsor. In that case, a homeowner on Eagle Ridge Lane spotted two people in dark clothing nearing his garage, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

When he came out of his home, the two people turned and fled, authorities continued. They reportedly took off in white Toyota RAV4, but not before snatching a cash and a garage door opening. It was also noted in this incident that the garage door was left open.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the best thing people can do to avoid such instances is to lock their doors at home in addition to when they are out. Additionally, they can keep an eye out to protect their neighbors and let them know if they left their garage door open or their vehicles unlocked.

