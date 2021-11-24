Advertisement

Three children to be released from the hospital after Waukesha parade injuries

(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three children injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade crash will be able to go home for Thanksgiving as they recover from their injuries, Children’s Wisconsin announced Wednesday.

The hospital noted 10 children are still being cared for.

Five children are in critical condition, two are in fair condition and three are in good condition.

There is one fewer child in critical condition currently, one fewer in fair and one fewer in good condition from the day before.

The hospital also noted Tuesday that an 8-year-old boy had died of his injuries, giving its “deepest sympathy and sorrow.” Jackson Sparks passed away Tuesday, according to a post from Life Point Church on Facebook and an update shared on a GoFundMe fundraiser. He was walking in the parade along with his brother.

The hospital noted that families who need emotional support can call the Children’s Wisconsin Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline at 414-266-6500. They can also call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

