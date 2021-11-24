Advertisement

Wisconsin holds off No. 12 Houston with 65-63 upset

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives on Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the first half...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives on Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 30 points and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Houston 65-63 in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

The Cougars erased a 20-point halftime deficit and cut Wisconsin’s lead to two on Kyler Edwards’ 3-pointer with 40 seconds left.

With the final possession, Jamal Shead drove baseline and passed to Edwards, who wasn’t expecting the feed, costing the Cougars a chance at a final attempt.

Davis finished 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

