Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with fractured toe

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his toe injury is a fracture but added that he doesn’t expect the situation to cause him to miss any games.

Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury each of the past two games after missing a 13-7 loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

