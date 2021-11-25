Advertisement

Big Ten preview: No. 2 Ohio St at No. 6 Michigan tops slate

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks away for a touchdown run against Nebraska...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks away for a touchdown run against Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021
(AP) - No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 6 Michigan on Saturday for a game with stakes fitting for a late November showdown between top-10 teams.

The winner goes to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week and is the conference’s front-runner for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes haven’t lost to Michigan since 2011.

Michigan State visits Penn State in bounce-back mode after getting hammered at Ohio State last week.

Iowa looks to beat Nebraska for a seventh straight time Friday.

