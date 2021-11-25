Big Ten preview: No. 2 Ohio St at No. 6 Michigan tops slate
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 6 Michigan on Saturday for a game with stakes fitting for a late November showdown between top-10 teams.
The winner goes to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week and is the conference’s front-runner for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes haven’t lost to Michigan since 2011.
Michigan State visits Penn State in bounce-back mode after getting hammered at Ohio State last week.
Iowa looks to beat Nebraska for a seventh straight time Friday.
