A Breezy and Cool Thanksgiving Day Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A chilly and breezy Thanksgiving Day is in store for all of southern Wisconsin. We had a cold front slide across the region yesterday evening. The front shifted wind to northerly and is now allowing the cooler air to fill in across much of the north-central part of the country.

Temperatures in southern Wisconsin were in the 40s at around midnight but have dropped into the 30s. They will continue to drop slowly into the 20s by later this afternoon.

Wind will generate wind chills in the teens and 20s during the day. High pressure will keep conditions dry today and Friday, but low pressure will slide in from the west and bring a chance of rain or snow showers Saturday. Temperatures will then moderate by early next week and highs will be back in the 40s.

Temperatures will fall slowly through the 30s today. Milder temperatures return next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 44. Wind: South 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 12. Wind: Northwest 10-15.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High: 33.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High: 39.

