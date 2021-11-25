Bundle up Black Friday! Snow showers possible Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black Friday Shoppers - Bundle UP! Clouds clear out tonight and lows drop into the teens & single-digits. The coldest air behind our recent frontal boundary is settling into the region. A NW breeze will make it feel a few degrees cooler first thing Friday.

Expect another round of cloud cover to swing through the area tomorrow afternoon. Highs will only jump to around the freezing mark.

The First Alert Weather Team has been watching model trends this weekend. An Alberta Clipper will impact parts of Wisconsin with snow showers. The accumulating snow is expected for the Fox Valley/Green Bay & Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. A few snow showers/flurries may graze by southern Wisconsin. This is more likely for areas NE of Madison. A quick dusting cannot be ruled out. Rain may mix in by Saturday afternoon before a changeover to snow late in the evening. Local impacts appear to be minimal.

Highs jump into the upper 30s on Sunday with a clearing sky.

Next week features a NW weather pattern. While much of the week appears calm, this is the perfect setup for additional clipper systems. We’ll be watching model trends closely. Highs return close to average through the middle and end of next week. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.