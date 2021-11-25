Advertisement

Dane Co. asks for community input on natural disaster concerns, planning

Flooding along John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison
Flooding along John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials will hold community listening sessions for residents to share their concerns about natural hazards and disasters, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday.

The county is working on updates to its Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan and is encouraging members of the public to address their thoughts. Parisi noted that each dollar saved on mitigation, on average, saves society around $6 in avoided future losses. This is in addition to saving lives and preventing injuries.

“Extreme weather events can strike at a moment’s notice,” Parisi said. “The better we prepare for disasters before they occur, the more we can reduce potential damage and risk to our residents.”

Parisi noted while torrential rains and tornadoes cannot be prevented, planning for them can reduce the impact of events when they do occur.

The listening sessions will be held on the following dates:

