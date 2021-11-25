Dane Co. asks for community input on natural disaster concerns, planning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials will hold community listening sessions for residents to share their concerns about natural hazards and disasters, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday.

The county is working on updates to its Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan and is encouraging members of the public to address their thoughts. Parisi noted that each dollar saved on mitigation, on average, saves society around $6 in avoided future losses. This is in addition to saving lives and preventing injuries.

“Extreme weather events can strike at a moment’s notice,” Parisi said. “The better we prepare for disasters before they occur, the more we can reduce potential damage and risk to our residents.”

Parisi noted while torrential rains and tornadoes cannot be prevented, planning for them can reduce the impact of events when they do occur.

The listening sessions will be held on the following dates:

1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Online via Zoom) Registration is required: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xIsInVnkTUK55Safg3qTOg

6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Online via Zoom) Registration is required: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WjGvC1lEQ6eY6nrolJvr4Q

10 a.m.- Noon Wednesday, Dec. 1. Located at The Village on Park Community Room 2300 S. Park St., Madison

