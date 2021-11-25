Good Shepard Lutheran Church handing out Thanksgiving to-go meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Shepard Lutheran Church is bringing back the Thanksgiving To-go Meal giveaway from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

For a second straight year, the church is trading the annual in-person meal for a to-go dinner. Pre-pandemic, the holiday feast would bring in around 300 people from the surrounding neighborhood. Last year, the church ran out of food after serving over 700 meals.

The church is prepared to serve over 600 meals this year and worked with the Madison Police Department to rework the pick-up route.

This year, cars will drive up off Raymond Road to avoid traffic jams on Whitney Way.

Volunteers will once again put together the meals and bring them right to your car. There will also be volunteers walking to cars to talk with people in line and a few people running around the lot in turkey costumes. If there is food left, Good Shepard will donate the remaining meals to a nearby shelter.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.