Advertisement

Good Shepard Lutheran Church handing out Thanksgiving to-go meals

The to-go meal giveaway starts at 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
The to-go meal giveaway starts at 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
The to-go meal giveaway starts at 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Shepard Lutheran Church is bringing back the Thanksgiving To-go Meal giveaway from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

For a second straight year, the church is trading the annual in-person meal for a to-go dinner. Pre-pandemic, the holiday feast would bring in around 300 people from the surrounding neighborhood. Last year, the church ran out of food after serving over 700 meals.

The church is prepared to serve over 600 meals this year and worked with the Madison Police Department to rework the pick-up route.

This year, cars will drive up off Raymond Road to avoid traffic jams on Whitney Way.

Volunteers will once again put together the meals and bring them right to your car. There will also be volunteers walking to cars to talk with people in line and a few people running around the lot in turkey costumes. If there is food left, Good Shepard will donate the remaining meals to a nearby shelter.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Temperatures will fall slowly through the 30s today. Milder temperatures return next week.
A Breezy and Cool Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Frank and Betty Daniels celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.
Janesville couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Janesville couple celebrates their 75th wedding anniversary
Janesville couple celebrates their 75th wedding anniversary
Eviction Notice at Reindahl Park
Eviction notices posted to homeless encampment at Madison park as city claims to have ‘sufficient alternatives’