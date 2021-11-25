Advertisement

Gov. Evers encourages Wisconsinites to shop local this holiday season

State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is encouraging Wisconsin residents to shop local this holiday season, officially announcing Nov. 27-Dec. 31 as “Shop Small Wisconsin.”

The initiative is meant to support small businesses.

“Small businesses are the hearts of many Main Streets and communities in every corner of the state,” the Governor’s office said.

By shopping local, Wisconsinites contribute to the continued economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find local businesses near you at mainstreetwi.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Military nonprofit works to organize all-women Badger Honor Flight
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
Trauma helplines expanded following Waukesha parade crash
Eight students from Memorial High School and two from North High School in Eau Claire were hand...
SLIDESHOW: Eau Claire high school band members march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Eight students from Memorial High School and two from North High School in Eau Claire were hand...
Eau Claire marching band members play in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade