Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill.,...
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
Turkey
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?