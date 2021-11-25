Madison Police Dept. investigates catalytic converter theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter Wednesday afternoon from a car in downtown Madison.

In an incident report, officers say the theft happened during the early morning hours on the 400 block of North Henry Street.

Madison Police Department believes more than one vehicle was targeted, but no additional theft reports have been made yet.

Officers also stated that suspects may be working as a team to remove the catalytic converters, with one serving as a lookout for the other(s).

Anyone who is a victim of theft or sees something suspicious is urged to call police.

