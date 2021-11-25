Military nonprofit works to organize all-women Badger Honor Flight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit military organization is working to put together an all-women Badger Honor Flight this coming spring to honor those who have served.

Eileen Stevens, chair of the Alice Ladwig Female Veteran Flight Badger Honor Flight Board of Director Administration & Inventory, noted this all-female flight would have a custom itinerary for women veterans to see monuments, memorials and other events specific for their time of service.

While women veterans can fly on other Honor Flights across the country, the organization noted this flight aims to let women know that their sacrifices and service are recognized.

“Too often women veterans don’t feel they are as deserving of this trip and either have not applied; or they tend to defer their seat to what they term as a more deserving veteran,” Stevens wrote. “If a female enlisted and wore that military uniform in any capacity during recognized war time, they are a veteran and they are deserving of this trip to see the memorials built in their honor.”

The one-day trip anticipates visits to WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Air Force and Arlington memorials, the nonprofit noted. There will also be an emphasis on trips to the Women’s Memorial, WAC museum and Vietnam Women’s Memorial.

The Badger Honor Flight is a nonprofit that provides a free trip for military heroes to visit monuments and other destinations in Washington D.C. Of the 3,453 veterans who have flown with Badger Honor Flight so far, 61 were women.

Female veterans who served under the following periods can apply online:

WWII -12/07/41-12/31/46

Korea -06/25/50-01/31/55

Vietnam-02/28/61-05/07/75

