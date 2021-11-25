More Wisconsin counties hit critical levels of COVID-19 ahead of the holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from the Department of Health Services show more counties have moved into the state’s highest level of COVID-19 disease activity Wednesday.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 30 counties are listed as having critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activity. This is almost double from what was reported last week.

Much of northern Wisconsin has critically high levels of disease activity, but more south central counties have also shifted into critical levels. This includes Dodge and Green counties.

Last week, Marquette and Juneau counties were both at critically high levels. Marquette has dropped to very high levels of disease activity, but Juneau still remains at critically high levels.

The state’s case burden skyrocketed this week compared to last, hitting 869.2 cases per 100,000. Last week, it was at 767 per 100,000.

The case activity level data come as new coronavirus cases were confirmed by DHS Wednesday. There were 3,589 cases added to the dashboard, bringing the seven-day rolling average for new cases down slightly to 3,148.

There have been 859,711 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials note that 29 people have died Wednesday, nearing the cumulative death toll from the virus in the state closer to 9,000. There have been 8,944 COVID-19 deaths, in total.

Around 58.8% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 55.9% have completed their vaccine series.

