Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin rolls out mobile food pantries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin rolled out mini mobile food pantries Wednesday.

The goal of the mobile pantries is to deliver food to low-income communities in time for Thanksgiving.

“It does help with the holiday weekend because you never know when you have extra guests coming over, never know when you say ‘thats a dish I want to make’ you know, and you got the ingredients right there,” said recipient Kristen Benjamin. “It’s a big help.”

Second Harvest made four stops, bringing enough food for 20 households each time.

