Skydiver, Wisconsin Cranberries team up to collect a Thanksgiving staple

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To celebrate one of Thanksgiving’s staples, a professional skydiver collected his cranberries this year by diving into a marsh in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association teamed up with Red Bull athlete Jeff Provenzano, who specializes as an aerial stunt coordinator.

Provenzano is a master skydiver and good at swooping, or flying low and parallel to the ground, which is perfect for picking up cranberries. He traveled to a cranberry marsh in Manitowish Waters to make his pick-up.

More than half the world’s cranberries come from Wisconsin each year. Wisconsin Cranberries noted this means around 4.5-5.5 million barrels of the official state fruit of the Badger State are grown here annually.

The association added that Provenzano has completed over 19,000 skydives in his lifetime and holds both national and world titles, which include world records.

