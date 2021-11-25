Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: Eau Claire high school band members march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Caption
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/WMTV) - High school band members from Eau Claire joined in a great musical tradition Thursday, marching in the revered Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s Great American Marching Band returned, choosing some Wisconsin teens to take part.

Each year, top marching bands from across the country are invited to represent their states in the annual parade. This year, eight students from Memorial High School and two from North High School in Eau Claire were hand selected to represent the Badger State.

Marching and performing in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, the eight students headed to the streets of Manhattan.

The students left Friday for New York and took the main stage Thanksgiving morning, accompanied by Eau Claire North High School Band director Scott Hensiak.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs right here on NBC15 from 9 a.m. until 12:02 p.m. It will re-air from 2-5 p.m. Thursday

