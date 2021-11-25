Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: Kalahari Resorts float cruises through Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WMTV) - Kalahari Resorts and Conventions returned to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday with a brand new float.

The water park announced the new “Colossal Wave of Wonder” float earlier this month, saying it would follow on the heels of the beloved “Splashin’ Safari Adventure” float that made its debut in 2018.

The new parade float is inspired by family memories made at the company’s waterpark, organizers explained, illustrated by a family of elephants having fun in the waves.

Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly rode on the float and performed his song “Lil Bit” for the crowd.

