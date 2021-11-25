Advertisement

Tony, Kathy Evers issue Thanksgiving message

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)(WSAW)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As many families gather for Thanksgiving, Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers issued a message Thursday.

The two wished Wisconsinites a Happy Thanksgiving, expressing gratitude for the “grit and resilience” of communities throughout the pandemic.

“I’m especially thankful today for the strength Wisconsinites have shown over the last few years and know that because of that, we are going to bounce back better than ever,” Evers said.

