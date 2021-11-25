Tony, Kathy Evers issue Thanksgiving message

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As many families gather for Thanksgiving, Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers issued a message Thursday.

The two wished Wisconsinites a Happy Thanksgiving, expressing gratitude for the “grit and resilience” of communities throughout the pandemic.

“I’m especially thankful today for the strength Wisconsinites have shown over the last few years and know that because of that, we are going to bounce back better than ever,” Evers said.

This Thanksgiving, Kathy and I are incredibly grateful for the grit and resilience of our communities as we've all navigated these tough times together. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/MnF5wUj6zO — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.