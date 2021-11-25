Advertisement

Wisconsin outlasts Saint Mary’s 61-55 to win Maui title

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen in the first...
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 20 points, Tyler Wahl added 18 and a key block, and Wisconsin outlasted Saint Mary’s 61-55 to win the Maui Invitational.

The Badgers had reached the Maui title game once in four previous tries, losing to North Carolina in 2016.

They had a fight on their hands against the Gaels, battling through a physical second half filled with collisions and tumbling players.

Wisconsin delivered the final blows, the biggest Wahl’s jumper and two free throws after blocking Dan Fotu’s shot with 30 seconds left.

Saint Mary’s nearly made its first Maui Invitational appearance a memorable one, keeping the Badgers within reach into the final minute.

