Chilly Conditions for Black Friday

Highs will only reach the lower to middle 30s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A chilly Black Friday is in store for all of southern Wisconsin. Weak high pressure will be in control today and it will bring partial sunshine. With northerly winds to start the day, temperatures will struggle. Later today, the wind will shift to southerly and milder temperatures will begin to return to the region.

Low pressure will slide in from the west and bring a slight chance of rain or snow showers Saturday but temperatures will be topping off in the upper 30s. Temperatures will then moderate by early next week and highs will be back in the 40s. Big high pressure will dominate the weather next week and milder temperatures and sunshine are expected through most of the week.

Cool conditions will be seen today but milder weather is on the way for the weekend.
Cool conditions will be seen today but milder weather is on the way for the weekend.(wmtv)

Today: Partly sunny and cool. High: 32. Wind: Becoming South 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32. Wind: South 10.

Saturday: A chance of rain/snow showers, then decreasing cloudiness. High: 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 37.

