Advertisement

City of Waukesha to hold moment of silence, light city blue in honor of parade victims

People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.(Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Waukesha will take a moment of silence this Sunday and light the city blue to honor the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

Mayor Shawn Reilly and members of the City Council will hold the moment of silence at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, which marks the time a driver plowed through the crowd of the Waukesha Christmas Parade last week. It resulted in the deaths of six people, including an 8-year-old boy.

Residents are also asked to illuminate a blue light outside of their home and keep them on through the holidays as a symbol of unity.

City Council members will all have a supply of blue light bulbs to hand out in their respective neighborhoods starting this Saturday and downtown Waukesha businesses will also have some to give out for free.

Officials noted there will be an additional supply of blue light bulbs arriving in the city next week. Each household is asked to limit themselves to one bulb per home.

The City thanked multiple stores, as well as former Wisconsin Badger Joe Schobert and his wife Megan, for assisting with this program.

Please join Mayor Reilly and the City Council members on Sunday, November 28 at 4:39pm for a moment of silence. Mayor...

Posted by The City of Waukesha on Friday, November 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
Madison Police investigating armed robbery on city’s near east side
Dance Wisconsin presents its 44th performance of The Nutcracker.
The Nutcracker returns to Madison for 44th year
UPS Fitchburg has seen an increase in customers shipping early this holiday season.
Shipping deadlines for UPS, USPS, FedEx approaching
Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl