Councilman: At least one person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

Three people have been shot at a shopping mall in North Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A city councilman says at least one person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets at least one person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall Friday.

He said he had spoken to the police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

