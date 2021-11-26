Advertisement

Elvehjem Neighborhood holds Turkey Trot in person this year

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being held virtually last year, runners strutted their stuff in person Thursday morning for the Turkey Trot.

More than 130 runners signed up for the Elvehjem Neighborhood 5k Run and 1.5 mile Walk.

It was a cold and blustery morning, but that didn’t stop the runners from coming out to Droster Park. Plenty of people were dressed with holiday spirit too, some with turkey hats and other festive clothing.

Elvehjem Neighborhood Association President Dan Collins said the run is a good prerequisite to the day ahead.

“I think there’s just something above knowing that you’re going to eat a lot of food today it kind of helps get the calorie burn out of the way,” Collins said. “I think a lot of people are in it for that and then there’s just this general sense of community to come out here and run with a bunch of your neighbors and accomplish something small in the morning together. It’s fun.”

The event is also a charity food drive for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Some attendees dropped off non-perishable food items to donate.

