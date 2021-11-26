Milder Temperatures for Christmas Eve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mild temperatures will make their way back into Wisconsin today. A warm front moved through the region late yesterday and southerly wind behind that front will usher in seasonally warm conditions with highs anticipated in the 40s and lower 50s. There is also a chance of a little drizzle or a few sprinkles during the midday and afternoon hours.

Mild temperatures are expected today with somewhat cooler air filling in for the weekend. (wmtv)

For Christmas Day, there is a slight chance of a light rain or snow shower. Temperatures will cool off a bit through the weekend with highs returning to the middle and upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday. The best chance of precipitation during the holiday weekend will be on Sunday night. Low pressure will bring rain and snow to the region with potential accumulation of an inch or so north of Madison.

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of drizzle. High: 46. Wind: South 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 32. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain/snow. High: 37.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 37.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.