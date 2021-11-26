Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Makers Market is offering a way to shop locally this Black Friday at their fourth annual black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl.
Vendors of all kinds will be displaying and selling their handmade goods at the free, family-friendly event, Madison Makers Market said.
The event will take place Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at eight near east side location:
- B/85rink Longue
- Giant Jones Brewing
- High Noon Saloon
- Imaginary Factory
- Old Sugar Distillery
- State Line Distillery
- The Sylvee
- Vintage Brewing Capitol East
No tickets are needed for the event. Consuming alcohol on the street between locations is prohibited.
The vendors according to Madison Makers Market:
-- State Line Distillery --
- Original Lane Art - Home Decor, Metal
- Meagan Weber - Art/Prints, Printmaker
- Weepereas - Children’s Goods/Toys
- Madre Yerba - Bath/Body, Jewelry
- Little Sparks Candle Co - Candles
- Connect the Knot - Knit Goods, Acc.
- Washboard Press - Everything
- Jazz Snap Designs - Jewelry
-- Imaginary Factory --
- Jannm Creative - Knit Goods/Apparel
- Fleur De Lis Macarons - Baked Goods
- Josie Lathrop Ceramics - Ceramic/Pottery
- Different Drummer Des. - Decor/Jewelry
- Soap Fixx Co - Soap, Bath/Body
-- Giant Jones Brewing --
- Feminist Manifesta - Home Decor
- Whiskonsin Bakery - Baked Goods
- After While, Craftodile - Glass, Knit Goods
- Madisonian - Apparel
- T for Textile - Jewelry, Macrame
- Hill Valley Workshop - Decor, Wood
-- Old Sugar Distillery --
- Heather Owens Designs - Everything
- Stacy Creates - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
- Lemon Blossom Fairy Soaps - Bath/Body
- TacoCat Creations - Cat Toys, Cat Merch
- One Eyed Cat Crafts - Pottery/Ceramics
- Mystic Adornment - Jewelry
- Bali & Soul - Apparel/Accessories
- The Potted Plant - Candles, Decor, Plants
- Solder & Sage - Jewelry
-- Vintage Capitol East --
- Vicentia LLC - Art/Prints, Accessories
- Sonder Craft - Jewelry
- Broken Wing Candles - Candles
- Vicki Cookies - Cookies
- EmTheJackalope - Art/Prints, Decor
- Slim Creates - Macrame/Accessories
-- The Brink Lounge --
- Caroline’s Colors - Decor, Jewelry
- In House Fragrance - Bath/Body, Candles
- Fox and Felicity - Art/Prints
- Trash Fashion - Jewelry, Accessories
- Geomancy Art - Art/Prints, Toys
- Ross & Olive - Home Decor
- Luna Beam Luxuries - Jewelry, Plants
- Bookish Stickers - Stickers
- Heather Tatarek Landscapes- Art/Prints
- Blanchard Beauties - Jewelry, Knit Goods
- 51 Tulips - Crocheted Goods
- Blossom Candle - Candles
- Alexandra Art+Design - Art/Prints, Cards
- Mango Design Co - Jewelry, Accessories
- Lacey Jane Designs - Everything
- Frau Meow - Toys, Art/Prints
- CoCo Bo’s - Jewelry, Accessories
- Colorful DC - Potter/Ceramics, Acc.
- The Bohemian Bauble - Jewelry
- Quest Line Beard Co - Bath/Body
- Twisted Flow Designs - Acc., Dog Items
- So Many Flowers - Home Decor
- Crystal Core Jewelry - Jewelry
- Badger Candle Co - Candles
- Fauna Fibers - Cross Stitch/Embroidery
- Envee Jewelry Design - Jewelry
- Uncommon Lily - Home Decor
- GothFromHoth - Art/Prints, Bath/Body
- CR Designs - Jewelry
- Prettyful Creations - Decor, Woodwork
- The Happy Winer - Wine Slushies
- DMDesign - Art/Prints, Printmaker
- Thrifty-Fox - Accessories, Candles
- Peach Beast LLC - Apparel, Jewelry, Acc.
- Tim’s Teas - Loose Leaf Tea Blends
- Wisco Girl - Apparel
- For Found Sake - Home Decor
- TL Luke Art - Art/Prints, Apparel, Acc.
- Cherry Tree Wood Works - Woodworking
-- The Sylvee --
- Art by Teana - Art/Prints
- Bjyrd Ceramics - Pottery/Ceramics
- Whimsy & Grace Crochet -Jewelry/Acc.
- Mt Horeb Hemp LLC - Bath/Body
- Bohemian Black Art - Art/Prints, Acc.
- Jennifer Jacqueline Photo - Art/Prints
- InSpiritArt - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
- Urban Solutions - Bath/Body, Candles
- Inspired by Lilada - Art/Prints, Toys
- Slower Drawings-Cross Stitch/Embroidery
- Krillustrations - Art/Prints, Knit Goods
- Urbanology - Everything
- MosesSista LLC - Bath/Body, Jewelry
- Will James Leather Co - Accessories
- MentalPaint - Paper Collages
- Torchbabe - Jewelry
- 10x10 Gallery - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
- Art by Xizhoi Xie - Art/Prints, Accessories
- DeadWrx Vintage - Accessories, Apparel
- VetroArt Studio - Abstract Painter, Glass
- Cedar and Bone - Everything
- Yellow Table Art - Fiber Wall Art
- Tori’s Trinkets - Jewelry, Accessories
- Imperfect Neutrals - Jewelry
- Simply Impeccable Fudge - Confections
- A Few Good Things - Art/Prints, Decor
- Auntie M’s Creations - Bath/Body
- Finding Felicity, LLC - Jewelry
- For the Love of Drax LLC - Dog Acc.
- Doppel Stitch - Art/Prints, Cross Stitch
- Kshan Jewels - Jewelry
- PB & Junk - Pottery/Ceramics, Art/Prints
- Inspired Alchemy LLC - Baked Goods
- Art by Kelli Greentree - Art/Prints
- Plushzilla - Children’s Goods/Toys
- Beske Bakes - Baked Goods
- Cream City Caramels - Confections
- Jonie and Libs - Bath/Body, Home Decor
- SRM Prints - Printmakers
- The Artistry Studio - Art/Prints, Acc.
- This n’ That - Cross Stitch/Embroidery
- The Crazy Dog Mom - Dog Accessories
- Maux-Made - Upcycled Goods, Acc.
- Crafted. - Home Decor
- Aistheta - Jewelry
- Grammie’s Candies - Confections
- Jackalope Milk - Accessories
- James Steeno Gallery - Art/Prints
- Curning Nature Photography and Jewelry
- Madison Trinket Market - Jewelry
-- High Noon Saloon --
- North Star Handweaving - Everything
- GoofGore - Art/Prints
- Cadorah - Jewelry
- Sarah Shepler - Art/Prints, Decor, Jewelry
- The Black Sheep’s Friend - Fiber Goods
- Jennie Mullins - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
- Theresa Breunig - Hand Woven Baskets
- Fovea Works - Jewelry
- Rachel Schneider Weavings - Decor, Macrame
- Kim’s Creations - Ladies Accessories
- Bunny Attack Illustration - Art/Prints
- Burn Local - Candles
- reVinylized - Accessories, Decor, Jewelry
- Broadside Print & Design - Everything
