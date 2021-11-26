Advertisement

Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl

The event will take place Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at eight near east side location.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Makers Market is offering a way to shop locally this Black Friday at their fourth annual black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl.

Vendors of all kinds will be displaying and selling their handmade goods at the free, family-friendly event, Madison Makers Market said.

The event will take place Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at eight near east side location:

  • B/85rink Longue
  • Giant Jones Brewing
  • High Noon Saloon
  • Imaginary Factory
  • Old Sugar Distillery
  • State Line Distillery
  • The Sylvee
  • Vintage Brewing Capitol East

No tickets are needed for the event. Consuming alcohol on the street between locations is prohibited.

The vendors according to Madison Makers Market:

-- State Line Distillery --

  • Original Lane Art - Home Decor, Metal
  • Meagan Weber - Art/Prints, Printmaker
  • Weepereas - Children’s Goods/Toys
  • Madre Yerba - Bath/Body, Jewelry
  • Little Sparks Candle Co - Candles
  • Connect the Knot - Knit Goods, Acc.
  • Washboard Press - Everything
  • Jazz Snap Designs - Jewelry

-- Imaginary Factory --

  • Jannm Creative - Knit Goods/Apparel
  • Fleur De Lis Macarons - Baked Goods
  • Josie Lathrop Ceramics - Ceramic/Pottery
  • Different Drummer Des. - Decor/Jewelry
  • Soap Fixx Co - Soap, Bath/Body

-- Giant Jones Brewing --

  • Feminist Manifesta - Home Decor
  • Whiskonsin Bakery - Baked Goods
  • After While, Craftodile - Glass, Knit Goods
  • Madisonian - Apparel
  • T for Textile - Jewelry, Macrame
  • Hill Valley Workshop - Decor, Wood

-- Old Sugar Distillery --

  • Heather Owens Designs - Everything
  • Stacy Creates - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
  • Lemon Blossom Fairy Soaps - Bath/Body
  • TacoCat Creations - Cat Toys, Cat Merch
  • One Eyed Cat Crafts - Pottery/Ceramics
  • Mystic Adornment - Jewelry
  • Bali & Soul - Apparel/Accessories
  • The Potted Plant - Candles, Decor, Plants
  • Solder & Sage - Jewelry

-- Vintage Capitol East --

  • Vicentia LLC - Art/Prints, Accessories
  • Sonder Craft - Jewelry
  • Broken Wing Candles - Candles
  • Vicki Cookies - Cookies
  • EmTheJackalope - Art/Prints, Decor
  • Slim Creates - Macrame/Accessories

-- The Brink Lounge --

  • Caroline’s Colors - Decor, Jewelry
  • In House Fragrance - Bath/Body, Candles
  • Fox and Felicity - Art/Prints
  • Trash Fashion - Jewelry, Accessories
  • Geomancy Art - Art/Prints, Toys
  • Ross & Olive - Home Decor
  • Luna Beam Luxuries - Jewelry, Plants
  • Bookish Stickers - Stickers
  • Heather Tatarek Landscapes- Art/Prints
  • Blanchard Beauties - Jewelry, Knit Goods
  • 51 Tulips - Crocheted Goods
  • Blossom Candle - Candles
  • Alexandra Art+Design - Art/Prints, Cards
  • Mango Design Co - Jewelry, Accessories
  • Lacey Jane Designs - Everything
  • Frau Meow - Toys, Art/Prints
  • CoCo Bo’s - Jewelry, Accessories
  • Colorful DC - Potter/Ceramics, Acc.
  • The Bohemian Bauble - Jewelry
  • Quest Line Beard Co - Bath/Body
  • Twisted Flow Designs - Acc., Dog Items
  • So Many Flowers - Home Decor
  • Crystal Core Jewelry - Jewelry
  • Badger Candle Co - Candles
  • Fauna Fibers - Cross Stitch/Embroidery
  • Envee Jewelry Design - Jewelry
  • Uncommon Lily - Home Decor
  • GothFromHoth - Art/Prints, Bath/Body
  • CR Designs - Jewelry
  • Prettyful Creations - Decor, Woodwork
  • The Happy Winer - Wine Slushies
  • DMDesign - Art/Prints, Printmaker
  • Thrifty-Fox - Accessories, Candles
  • Peach Beast LLC - Apparel, Jewelry, Acc.
  • Tim’s Teas - Loose Leaf Tea Blends
  • Wisco Girl - Apparel
  • For Found Sake - Home Decor
  • TL Luke Art - Art/Prints, Apparel, Acc.
  • Cherry Tree Wood Works - Woodworking

-- The Sylvee --

  • Art by Teana - Art/Prints
  • Bjyrd Ceramics - Pottery/Ceramics
  • Whimsy & Grace Crochet -Jewelry/Acc.
  • Mt Horeb Hemp LLC - Bath/Body
  • Bohemian Black Art - Art/Prints, Acc.
  • Jennifer Jacqueline Photo - Art/Prints
  • InSpiritArt - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
  • Urban Solutions - Bath/Body, Candles
  • Inspired by Lilada - Art/Prints, Toys
  • Slower Drawings-Cross Stitch/Embroidery
  • Krillustrations - Art/Prints, Knit Goods
  • Urbanology - Everything
  • MosesSista LLC - Bath/Body, Jewelry
  • Will James Leather Co - Accessories
  • MentalPaint - Paper Collages
  • Torchbabe - Jewelry
  • 10x10 Gallery - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
  • Art by Xizhoi Xie - Art/Prints, Accessories
  • DeadWrx Vintage - Accessories, Apparel
  • VetroArt Studio - Abstract Painter, Glass
  • Cedar and Bone - Everything
  • Yellow Table Art - Fiber Wall Art
  • Tori’s Trinkets - Jewelry, Accessories
  • Imperfect Neutrals - Jewelry
  • Simply Impeccable Fudge - Confections
  • A Few Good Things - Art/Prints, Decor
  • Auntie M’s Creations - Bath/Body
  • Finding Felicity, LLC - Jewelry
  • For the Love of Drax LLC - Dog Acc.
  • Doppel Stitch - Art/Prints, Cross Stitch
  • Kshan Jewels - Jewelry
  • PB & Junk - Pottery/Ceramics, Art/Prints
  • Inspired Alchemy LLC - Baked Goods
  • Art by Kelli Greentree - Art/Prints
  • Plushzilla - Children’s Goods/Toys
  • Beske Bakes - Baked Goods
  • Cream City Caramels - Confections
  • Jonie and Libs - Bath/Body, Home Decor
  • SRM Prints - Printmakers
  • The Artistry Studio - Art/Prints, Acc.
  • This n’ That - Cross Stitch/Embroidery
  • The Crazy Dog Mom - Dog Accessories
  • Maux-Made - Upcycled Goods, Acc.
  • Crafted. - Home Decor
  • Aistheta - Jewelry
  • Grammie’s Candies - Confections
  • Jackalope Milk - Accessories
  • James Steeno Gallery - Art/Prints
  • Curning Nature Photography and Jewelry
  • Madison Trinket Market - Jewelry

-- High Noon Saloon --

  • North Star Handweaving - Everything
  • GoofGore - Art/Prints
  • Cadorah - Jewelry
  • Sarah Shepler - Art/Prints, Decor, Jewelry
  • The Black Sheep’s Friend - Fiber Goods
  • Jennie Mullins - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards
  • Theresa Breunig - Hand Woven Baskets
  • Fovea Works - Jewelry
  • Rachel Schneider Weavings - Decor, Macrame
  • Kim’s Creations - Ladies Accessories
  • Bunny Attack Illustration - Art/Prints
  • Burn Local - Candles
  • reVinylized - Accessories, Decor, Jewelry
  • Broadside Print & Design - Everything

