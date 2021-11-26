Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Makers Market is offering a way to shop locally this Black Friday at their fourth annual black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl.

Vendors of all kinds will be displaying and selling their handmade goods at the free, family-friendly event, Madison Makers Market said.

The event will take place Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at eight near east side location:

B/85rink Longue

Giant Jones Brewing

High Noon Saloon

Imaginary Factory

Old Sugar Distillery

State Line Distillery

The Sylvee

Vintage Brewing Capitol East

No tickets are needed for the event. Consuming alcohol on the street between locations is prohibited.

The vendors according to Madison Makers Market:

-- State Line Distillery --

Original Lane Art - Home Decor, Metal

Meagan Weber - Art/Prints, Printmaker

Weepereas - Children’s Goods/Toys

Madre Yerba - Bath/Body, Jewelry

Little Sparks Candle Co - Candles

Connect the Knot - Knit Goods, Acc.

Washboard Press - Everything

Jazz Snap Designs - Jewelry

-- Imaginary Factory --

Jannm Creative - Knit Goods/Apparel

Fleur De Lis Macarons - Baked Goods

Josie Lathrop Ceramics - Ceramic/Pottery

Different Drummer Des. - Decor/Jewelry

Soap Fixx Co - Soap, Bath/Body

-- Giant Jones Brewing --

Feminist Manifesta - Home Decor

Whiskonsin Bakery - Baked Goods

After While, Craftodile - Glass, Knit Goods

Madisonian - Apparel

T for Textile - Jewelry, Macrame

Hill Valley Workshop - Decor, Wood

-- Old Sugar Distillery --

Heather Owens Designs - Everything

Stacy Creates - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards

Lemon Blossom Fairy Soaps - Bath/Body

TacoCat Creations - Cat Toys, Cat Merch

One Eyed Cat Crafts - Pottery/Ceramics

Mystic Adornment - Jewelry

Bali & Soul - Apparel/Accessories

The Potted Plant - Candles, Decor, Plants

Solder & Sage - Jewelry

-- Vintage Capitol East --

Vicentia LLC - Art/Prints, Accessories

Sonder Craft - Jewelry

Broken Wing Candles - Candles

Vicki Cookies - Cookies

EmTheJackalope - Art/Prints, Decor

Slim Creates - Macrame/Accessories

-- The Brink Lounge --

Caroline’s Colors - Decor, Jewelry

In House Fragrance - Bath/Body, Candles

Fox and Felicity - Art/Prints

Trash Fashion - Jewelry, Accessories

Geomancy Art - Art/Prints, Toys

Ross & Olive - Home Decor

Luna Beam Luxuries - Jewelry, Plants

Bookish Stickers - Stickers

Heather Tatarek Landscapes- Art/Prints

Blanchard Beauties - Jewelry, Knit Goods

51 Tulips - Crocheted Goods

Blossom Candle - Candles

Alexandra Art+Design - Art/Prints, Cards

Mango Design Co - Jewelry, Accessories

Lacey Jane Designs - Everything

Frau Meow - Toys, Art/Prints

CoCo Bo’s - Jewelry, Accessories

Colorful DC - Potter/Ceramics, Acc.

The Bohemian Bauble - Jewelry

Quest Line Beard Co - Bath/Body

Twisted Flow Designs - Acc., Dog Items

So Many Flowers - Home Decor

Crystal Core Jewelry - Jewelry

Badger Candle Co - Candles

Fauna Fibers - Cross Stitch/Embroidery

Envee Jewelry Design - Jewelry

Uncommon Lily - Home Decor

GothFromHoth - Art/Prints, Bath/Body

CR Designs - Jewelry

Prettyful Creations - Decor, Woodwork

The Happy Winer - Wine Slushies

DMDesign - Art/Prints, Printmaker

Thrifty-Fox - Accessories, Candles

Peach Beast LLC - Apparel, Jewelry, Acc.

Tim’s Teas - Loose Leaf Tea Blends

Wisco Girl - Apparel

For Found Sake - Home Decor

TL Luke Art - Art/Prints, Apparel, Acc.

Cherry Tree Wood Works - Woodworking

-- The Sylvee --

Art by Teana - Art/Prints

Bjyrd Ceramics - Pottery/Ceramics

Whimsy & Grace Crochet -Jewelry/Acc.

Mt Horeb Hemp LLC - Bath/Body

Bohemian Black Art - Art/Prints, Acc.

Jennifer Jacqueline Photo - Art/Prints

InSpiritArt - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards

Urban Solutions - Bath/Body, Candles

Inspired by Lilada - Art/Prints, Toys

Slower Drawings-Cross Stitch/Embroidery

Krillustrations - Art/Prints, Knit Goods

Urbanology - Everything

MosesSista LLC - Bath/Body, Jewelry

Will James Leather Co - Accessories

MentalPaint - Paper Collages

Torchbabe - Jewelry

10x10 Gallery - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards

Art by Xizhoi Xie - Art/Prints, Accessories

DeadWrx Vintage - Accessories, Apparel

VetroArt Studio - Abstract Painter, Glass

Cedar and Bone - Everything

Yellow Table Art - Fiber Wall Art

Tori’s Trinkets - Jewelry, Accessories

Imperfect Neutrals - Jewelry

Simply Impeccable Fudge - Confections

A Few Good Things - Art/Prints, Decor

Auntie M’s Creations - Bath/Body

Finding Felicity, LLC - Jewelry

For the Love of Drax LLC - Dog Acc.

Doppel Stitch - Art/Prints, Cross Stitch

Kshan Jewels - Jewelry

PB & Junk - Pottery/Ceramics, Art/Prints

Inspired Alchemy LLC - Baked Goods

Art by Kelli Greentree - Art/Prints

Plushzilla - Children’s Goods/Toys

Beske Bakes - Baked Goods

Cream City Caramels - Confections

Jonie and Libs - Bath/Body, Home Decor

SRM Prints - Printmakers

The Artistry Studio - Art/Prints, Acc.

This n’ That - Cross Stitch/Embroidery

The Crazy Dog Mom - Dog Accessories

Maux-Made - Upcycled Goods, Acc.

Crafted. - Home Decor

Aistheta - Jewelry

Grammie’s Candies - Confections

Jackalope Milk - Accessories

James Steeno Gallery - Art/Prints

Curning Nature Photography and Jewelry

Madison Trinket Market - Jewelry

-- High Noon Saloon --

North Star Handweaving - Everything

GoofGore - Art/Prints

Cadorah - Jewelry

Sarah Shepler - Art/Prints, Decor, Jewelry

The Black Sheep’s Friend - Fiber Goods

Jennie Mullins - Art/Prints, Greeting Cards

Theresa Breunig - Hand Woven Baskets

Fovea Works - Jewelry

Rachel Schneider Weavings - Decor, Macrame

Kim’s Creations - Ladies Accessories

Bunny Attack Illustration - Art/Prints

Burn Local - Candles

reVinylized - Accessories, Decor, Jewelry

Broadside Print & Design - Everything

