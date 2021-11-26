Advertisement

Milwaukee records 175 homicides so far in 2021

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee has seen nearly 200 homicides so far this year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that as of Tuesday the city had recorded 175 homicides in 2021.

The city saw 189 homicides last year after recording 98 in 2019.

According to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission, 763 people have been wounded in shootings this year as of Nov. 15, with 13% of them children.

Criminologists say COVID-19 is a major factor a rising number of homicides nationwide last year. They say the disease disrupted education, employment, social outreach services and the criminal justice system.

