Advertisement

Milwaukee’s Chase Tower sold for $34.25 million

This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows the skyline of downtown Milwaukee, the location of a scaled-down...
This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows the skyline of downtown Milwaukee, the location of a scaled-down Democratic National Convention. About 50,000 visitors were expected to inject about $250 million into the economy of the key presidential battleground state. But now, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the convention is nearly entirely online, with all of the major speakers, including presumptive nominee Joe Biden, skipping the trip to Milwaukee. It would have been the first time Milwaukee, a city of 1.6 million, hosted a presidential nominating convention.(Carrie Antlfinger | (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One of Milwaukee’s largest downtown office buildings has been sold.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports an affiliate of New York-based Group RMC has purchased the the 22-story Chase Tower for $34.25 million.

An affiliate of Michigan-based Farbman Group sold the building after buying it for $30.5 million in 2016.

The building was built in 1962 and was originally known as Marine Plaza. The 477,772-square-foot-structure has 88,223 square feet of office space available for lease. That equates to an 18.5% vacancy rate.

Chase Bank serves as the anchor tenant.

Group RMC bought the 14-story 330 Kilbourn building in downtown Milwaukee earlier this year for an undisclosed price.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Small businesses in the Madison area hoping for a big holiday season
Small businesses in the Madison area hoping for a big holiday season
Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition
Wisconsin children lead state with most COVID-19 cases overall
Milwaukee records 175 homicides so far in 2021