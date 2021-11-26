More than 25,000 participate in Festival Foods Turkey Trots in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 25,000 participants took place in Festival Foods Turkey Trot events across Wisconsin this Thanksgiving, organizers say.

A spokesperson for the event noted that 25,832 participants took place in the ten statewide events. There were 629 participants from Madison.

Attendees had the choice between a 5-mile fun run, 2-mile walk and a 2-mile dog jog.

This was the 14th year that Festival Foods has hosted Turkey Trots, raising over $3.28 million for the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA of Dane County.

There were also 1,600 volunteers who made all the events possible.

Festival Foods Turkey Trot (CJ Werley)

