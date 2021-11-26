MPD: Two houses struck by gunfire Thanksgiving morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers report two houses were struck by gunfire late Thursday morning on the city’s south west side.

According to an incident report, officers were called around 11:05 a.m. to the area near Jacobs Way and Frisch Way.

Police made contact with the residents, but no injuries were reported.

MPD notes it is still looking for the suspect or suspects involved. The department believes this is an isolated incident and detectives are working on leads.

Anyone with information on this shots fired incident is urged to call MPD at 608-255-2345. Residents can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or go online to submit a tip.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.