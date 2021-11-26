Advertisement

MPD: Vehicle hit by gunfire near Dane Co. Regional Airport

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was hit by bullets on Thursday night.

MPD says it happened around 10:25 p.m. in the area of Redwing Lane and Main Lane. Multiple callers reported shots fired, and when officers arrived they found multiple shell casings in the intersection.

A vehicle driving in the area carrying two people was hit by the gunfire, according to MPD. No one was hurt, and there was no other damage.

Police say two suspects were described to them. The first suspect is a approximately 40-year-old Black man, thin, with glasses. He was wearing a gray zip up sweater over a blue t-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a Black man wearing all dark clothing.

MPD believes these suspects may have left the area in a white or gray 4 door sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Madison volunteers use locally sourced food to feed people experiencing homelessness
Madison volunteers use locally sourced food to feed people experiencing homelessness
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Two houses struck by gunfire Thanksgiving morning
Berkeley, a cat that went missing at a local campground six months ago and was brought to DCHS...
Missing cat reunites with family after 6 months, just in time for Thanksgiving