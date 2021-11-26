MPD: Vehicle hit by gunfire near Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was hit by bullets on Thursday night.

MPD says it happened around 10:25 p.m. in the area of Redwing Lane and Main Lane. Multiple callers reported shots fired, and when officers arrived they found multiple shell casings in the intersection.

A vehicle driving in the area carrying two people was hit by the gunfire, according to MPD. No one was hurt, and there was no other damage.

Police say two suspects were described to them. The first suspect is a approximately 40-year-old Black man, thin, with glasses. He was wearing a gray zip up sweater over a blue t-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a Black man wearing all dark clothing.

MPD believes these suspects may have left the area in a white or gray 4 door sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

