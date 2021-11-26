Advertisement

Nine children remain hospitalized after Waukesha Christmas Parade, none in critical condition

(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As nine children continue to be cared for at Children’s Wisconsin following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, none are listed as in critical condition anymore.

In an update from Children’s Wisconsin, it notes one child was released on Thanksgiving and is able to go home to continue their recovery.

There are now four children in serious condition, three listed in fair condition and two are in good condition.

The hospital noted Wednesday that five children were in critical condition, two were in fair condition and three were in good condition.

The hospital noted that families who need emotional support can call the Children’s Wisconsin Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline at 414-266-6500. They can also call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

Officials noted Tuesday that a child, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, had died as a result of their injuries from the parade. A fundraiser for the Sparks family has raised nearly $430,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Wisconsin children lead state with most COVID-19 cases overall
Milwaukee records 175 homicides so far in 2021
People wait to get vaccinated at a shopping mall, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday Nov....
U.S. to restrict travel to South Africa, 7 more countries after new COVID-19 variant
Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater