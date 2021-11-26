Advertisement

November’s COVID-19 case count already exceeds October’s

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Thanksgiving Day, Wisconsin health officials gave thanks for what residents are doing to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.

In a data update Thursday, the Department of Health Services reports 3,611 new COVID-19 cases. This is the fifth day in the past week that cases have been above 3,000. One day this week reported well above that, with more than 4,300 cases on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases dropped slightly from the previous day, hitting 3,149.

There have been 863,439 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic, 69,173 of which were just reported this November.

The total number of cases this month has already surpassed last month’s total, and November isn’t over yet. There were 63,748 cases during the month of October.

DHS reports 17 new coronavirus deaths Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 8,960.

Around 58.8% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 56% of residents have completed their vaccine series. So far this week, 13,059 vaccines have been administered.

