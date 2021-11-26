Advertisement

Passing Clipper brings snow/rain mix Saturday

Most snow falls NE of Madison towards Green Bay; a light dusting is possible in some spots. Sunshine returns by Sunday.
A few flurries and showers are possible on Saturday with a passing clipper system. While some may see a dusting, accumulations look more likely far NE of Madison.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a chilly Black Friday, a few snow flurries dart past southern Wisconsin on Saturday. A clipper system will bring accumulating snowfall to NE Wisconsin tomorrow. Some places NE of Madison may see a dusting to perhaps an inch.

Before the snow arrives, clouds will remain overhead tonight. Lows drop into the upper 20s. Snow flurries arrive mid-late Saturday morning. Given warmer temperatures at the surface, a brief transition to rain is possible before a few more flurries mix in during the afternoon. Accumulations are morel likely NE of Madison - especially towards Green Bay. Snow and rain exit Saturday evening - leaving a clearing sky. Temperatures dive back into the 20s overnight.

The sunshine returns by Sunday - albeit a bit cooler. Breezy NW winds will keep highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Wisconsin remains under Northwest flow aloft for the next several days. Highs will top out in the 40s much of next week.

