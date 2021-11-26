Advertisement

Plumbers busy on ‘Brown Friday’ fixing the aftermaths of Thanksgiving

While most plumbing services aren’t open this weekend, many like Besch have staff on call for the annual emergencies.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Retailers aren’t the only ones who are on Black Friday. Plumbers across the state regularly experience a spike in calls for service in the wake of thanksgiving festivities.

By 8:00 this morning, master plumber Andy Besch with Besch Plumbing Inc. in Appleton was booked for the day. His schedule flooded with appointments to unclog drains and pipes that had been abused the day before on Thanksgiving.

“Everyone runs stuff down the disposal that they shouldn’t. I never understood the idea of introducing food into the plumbing drain system, but here we are,” he said.

While most plumbing services aren’t open this weekend, many like Besch have staff on call for the annual emergencies.

“I always plan to work usually every year. So it is what it is. That’s what we do. Plumbing doesn’t care when it breaks. It doesn’t take a day off,” he said.

He said despite their warnings people make the same mistakes every year and throw things down their disposal that doesn’t belong.

“The disposal can’t chew it up, it gets stuck in the plumbing system. And here we are,” he said.

With Christmas right around the corner, he said the season for finicky plumbing has just begun. He cautions people to think twice before throwing things down the drain, and leave it to the professionals to do the fixing.

