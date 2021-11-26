Advertisement

Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing all week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week.

Rodgers still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.  

Assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus won’t attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

